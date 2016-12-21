Family unhurt after multiple shots fired into Columbus home
The incident took place Saturday, Dec. 17 between 11:10 11:18 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Andrews Circle. Officials said the victim was sleeping on her couch when she heard five gunshots outside of her residence and saw bullets coming through her living room window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
