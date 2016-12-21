Family of girl describes her as havin...

Family of girl describes her as having a - big, big personality'

Stobhan Huguley, whose family called her "Kupkake," died on Christmas Day after an accident on an all-terrain vehicle commonly called a four-wheeler. She is remembered as a girl with 'big,big personality.'

