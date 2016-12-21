DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
The Columbus-based DJ and entertainer started his career as a teenager in Japan, worked nightclubs throughout the world and made a name for himself as a tech innovator in his field. DJ Roonie G's newest club is "a trifecta" that includes a dance club, karaoke and pool hall and the Tavern Grill with acoustic music.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
“Shadowville All-Stars”
Since: Dec 08
21,446
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Roonie G goes back a long way in the Columbus music scene.
I remember him back in his Chickasaw years.
This will be a major venue in the music scene...
Already is right from the top.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|24 min
|Will Dockery
|19
|Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14)
|42 min
|Will Dockery
|61
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|50 min
|Will Dockery
|3,264
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|56 min
|Will Dockery
|56
|The Topix Pineapple
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|20
|Happy Almost New Year
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Thursday night music on Broadway
|12 hr
|Uncle George 9528
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC