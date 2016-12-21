DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory N...

DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus

There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub & Bar in north Columbus. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

The Columbus-based DJ and entertainer started his career as a teenager in Japan, worked nightclubs throughout the world and made a name for himself as a tech innovator in his field. DJ Roonie G's newest club is "a trifecta" that includes a dance club, karaoke and pool hall and the Tavern Grill with acoustic music.

Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,446

Columbus, GA

#2 10 hrs ago
Roonie G goes back a long way in the Columbus music scene.

I remember him back in his Chickasaw years.

This will be a major venue in the music scene...

Already is right from the top.
