Detective: Columbus man admitted to molesting girl, giving teens drugs
Keith Sebastian Ray, who authorities described as a 36-year-old Fort Benning employee who has been in the military for 17 years, pleaded not guilty to one count of child molestation and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Judge Michael Joyner granted him own recognizance bonds totaling $27,000 that will allow him to be freed on the condition that he not be in the presence of any minors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|19
|Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|61
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,264
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|56
|The Topix Pineapple
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|20
|Happy Almost New Year
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub &...
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC