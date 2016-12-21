Detective: Columbus man admitted to m...

Detective: Columbus man admitted to molesting girl, giving teens drugs

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Keith Sebastian Ray, who authorities described as a 36-year-old Fort Benning employee who has been in the military for 17 years, pleaded not guilty to one count of child molestation and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Judge Michael Joyner granted him own recognizance bonds totaling $27,000 that will allow him to be freed on the condition that he not be in the presence of any minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 19
Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14) 3 hr Will Dockery 61
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Will Dockery 3,264
News House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016 4 hr Will Dockery 56
The Topix Pineapple 4 hr Will Dockery 20
News Happy Almost New Year 13 hr Will Dockery 3
News DJ Roonie G opens the Sound Factory Nightclub &... 13 hr Will Dockery 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC