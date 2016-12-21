There are on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Sunday Dec 18, titled COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of 1836. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:

Back in April 2016, I published an article at my website titled "Campbell County's Participation in the Indian War of 1838." At that time I had located a roster of Campbell County men who volunteered to go to assist in rounding up members of the Cherokee Nation to send them along the Trail of Tears.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.