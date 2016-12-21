COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Ind...

COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of 1836

There are 18 comments on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Sunday Dec 18, titled COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of 1836.

Back in April 2016, I published an article at my website titled "Campbell County's Participation in the Indian War of 1838." At that time I had located a roster of Campbell County men who volunteered to go to assist in rounding up members of the Cherokee Nation to send them along the Trail of Tears.

Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#1 Monday Dec 19
Interesting write up, the history of local native American Indian tribes in the Deep South is a lifetime study of mine.
nativeamertribe

Media, PA

#2 Monday Dec 19
Will Dockery wrote:
Interesting write up, the history of local native American Indian tribes in the Deep South is a lifetime study of mine.
It still a sad subject matter ...the way our people and gov.treated these people and still to this day are trying to fxxx over them on their plantations ...just a reminder .....today ....wooden bows and arrows are out ...plenty up to date ar-ak avaiable around for the wrong hands to get .hold too ....this gov.needs to let sleeping dogs sleep ...the table might not set so good this round ...just my view....but one more thing . I wonder how many Americans of all colors and religion could make that same walk and survive .... probably lots less . Give this land back to them would be a real definition of a quote .(great america again)....
Wilfred

Columbus, GA

#3 Monday Dec 19
Finally, some positive comments.
Search Services

Columbus, GA

#5 Monday Dec 19
Will Dockery wrote:
Interesting write up, the history of local native American Indian tribes in the Deep South is a lifetime study of mine.
The genocide and removal of them is hardly light subject matter for reading.......
Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#9 Monday Dec 19
Thanks for the feedback and commentary...
Legend in Wills mind

Columbus, GA

#11 Tuesday Dec 20
genetics wrote:
Let's get real for a moment.
The native american tribes were stagnant. There was little if any growth. Most were living barely above the standard of animals. Disease, parasites, starvation were part of daily living. Like the black race, evolution had passed them by.

It is nature for more advanced species to thrive while stagnant ones usually become extinct. Those that do not adapt are doomed to perish.

The world is fluid and ever changing. The "good ole days" were NEVER that good.

The cave man is gone.

Change is always inevitable. Join it or be crushed by it.

"A storm was coming. A man stood before it and proclaimed he would make the wind respect him. He was killed in the storm. The wind does not respect a fool".
I have to say that this is definitely thought provoking. I do believe however, that those you speak of would have evolved - just not at the same pace.
Mark

Longfield, UK

#12 Tuesday Dec 20
European settlers stole an entire continent from the natives.
Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#13 Tuesday Dec 20
Legend in Wills mind wrote:
<quoted text>

I have to say that this is definitely thought provoking. I do believe however, that those you speak of would have evolved - just not at the same pace.
Exactly... one culture doen't have the right to supersede another culture.
John George

United States

#14 Tuesday Dec 20
Why all the racism here?
Mark

Gravesend, UK

#15 Wednesday Dec 21
The United States is the product of European colonialism. White settlers were moved in to displace the native population.

Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#16 Wednesday Dec 21
Mark wrote:
The United States is the product of European colonialism. White settlers were moved in to displace the native population.
That's the basics, yes.
George John

Columbus, GA

#17 Wednesday Dec 21
Obsesso wrote:
<quoted text>

I have to say that this is definitely thought provoking. I do believe however, that those you speak of would have evolved - just not at the same pace.
For once we can agree..........
Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#18 Thursday Dec 22
I posted a detailed history of the Creek Nation here a while back, I will bump it back to the top.
Obsesso

Columbus, GA

#19 Thursday Dec 22
George John wrote:
<quoted text>

For once we can agree..........
Thanks Will.
Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#20 Thursday Dec 22
Thanks to /you/ for proving my point for me.

:)
Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#22 Thursday Dec 22
Obsesso wrote:
<quoted text>

Thanks Will.
Thanks for the information and feedback.

Continuing with the material gathered by Melissa Hargett, here is Part Two...

Unrest had been smoldering for some months. Earlier in the year, the Creek chiefs gathered at the central Georgia community of Indian Springs to meet with Georgia government representatives. They negotiated at a tavern owned by William McIntosh, one of the five great chiefs of the Creek nation. McIntosh, whose father was a Scot and mother a Creek, was chief of the village of Kawita on the Alabama side of the river, not far from Fort Benning's boundaries.

McIntosh was a distinguished warrior, but his choice of foes did not endear him to some Native Americans. He had fought beside Andrew Jackson in the 1814 Battle of Horseshoe Bend against the Upper Creeks, so there was probably already mistrust between him and some of the Creeks. McIntosh had also fought with American forces against the Seminoles in Florida
More damaging to his reputation was the rumor that he was susceptible to
being bribed by white officials. He was also suspect because he maintained cozy relations with the Georgia governor, George McIntosh Troup, his first cousin.

McIntosh signed his own death warrant when he put his name on the Second Treaty of Indian Springs on May 1, 1825, surrendering all remaining claims the Creeks had to Georgia land. The treaty relinquished Native American rights to land from the Flint River to the Chattahoochee River, including the area now occupied by Fort Benning and the city of Columbus. Reportedly, McIntosh accepted thousands of dollars in return for his signature. Outraged Upper Creek leaders angrily withdrew from the negotiations, branding McIntosh a traitor and the treaty a fraud.

The Creek council had earlier decreed that anyone who sold Creek lands without unanimous consent from the council would be sentenced to death. McIntosh knew he was in danger and sought protection from Georgia officials. No one, however, could save him from the fury of his kinsmen.
Soon after the signing of the detested treaty, Upper Creek warriors invaded McIntosh's plantation, near present day Carrollton, Georgia. They set his house on fire, and when McIntosh ran from the blaze, shot and stabbed him to death.

Violence spread as more settlers began moving onto land many Creeks still considered theirs. The Indians responded with raids on white settlements. The United States government ordered the 4th Infantry Regiment to Fort Mitchell to quell the unrest. The earlier fort had fallen into disrepair, and a new one was built.

The second Fort Mitchell was protected by wooden picket fences about 12 feet tall built in a square. Soldiers built blockhouses on two corners of the square where hiding sharpshooters could train their rifles on all approaches to the fort.

(To be continued)
Larry Hardy

Columbus, GA

#23 Thursday
Will Dockery wrote:
<quoted text>

Good read, very dramatuic.
Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,295

Columbus, GA

#24 5 hrs ago
nativeamertribe wrote:
<quoted text>

It still a sad subject matter ...the way our people and gov.treated these people and still to this day are trying to fxxx over them on their plantations ...just a reminder .....today ....wooden bows and arrows are out ...plenty up to date ar-ak avaiable around for the wrong hands to get .hold too ....this gov.needs to let sleeping dogs sleep ...the table might not set so good this round ...just my view....but one more thing . I wonder how many Americans of all colors and religion could make that same walk and survive .... probably lots less . Give this land back to them would be a real definition of a quote .(great america again)....
Thanks for s well thought piece, you have made many points of truth here.
