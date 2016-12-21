COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of 1836
There are 18 comments on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Sunday Dec 18, titled COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of 1836.
Back in April 2016, I published an article at my website titled "Campbell County's Participation in the Indian War of 1838." At that time I had located a roster of Campbell County men who volunteered to go to assist in rounding up members of the Cherokee Nation to send them along the Trail of Tears.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#1 Monday Dec 19
Interesting write up, the history of local native American Indian tribes in the Deep South is a lifetime study of mine.
#2 Monday Dec 19
It still a sad subject matter ...the way our people and gov.treated these people and still to this day are trying to fxxx over them on their plantations ...just a reminder .....today ....wooden bows and arrows are out ...plenty up to date ar-ak avaiable around for the wrong hands to get .hold too ....this gov.needs to let sleeping dogs sleep ...the table might not set so good this round ...just my view....but one more thing . I wonder how many Americans of all colors and religion could make that same walk and survive .... probably lots less . Give this land back to them would be a real definition of a quote .(great america again)....
#3 Monday Dec 19
Finally, some positive comments.
#5 Monday Dec 19
The genocide and removal of them is hardly light subject matter for reading.......
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#9 Monday Dec 19
Thanks for the feedback and commentary...
#11 Tuesday Dec 20
I have to say that this is definitely thought provoking. I do believe however, that those you speak of would have evolved - just not at the same pace.
Longfield, UK
#12 Tuesday Dec 20
European settlers stole an entire continent from the natives.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#13 Tuesday Dec 20
Exactly... one culture doen't have the right to supersede another culture.
United States
#14 Tuesday Dec 20
Why all the racism here?
Gravesend, UK
#15 Wednesday Dec 21
The United States is the product of European colonialism. White settlers were moved in to displace the native population.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#16 Wednesday Dec 21
That's the basics, yes.
#17 Wednesday Dec 21
For once we can agree..........
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#18 Thursday Dec 22
I posted a detailed history of the Creek Nation here a while back, I will bump it back to the top.
#19 Thursday Dec 22
Thanks Will.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#20 Thursday Dec 22
Thanks to /you/ for proving my point for me.
:)
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#22 Thursday Dec 22
Thanks for the information and feedback.
Continuing with the material gathered by Melissa Hargett, here is Part Two...
Unrest had been smoldering for some months. Earlier in the year, the Creek chiefs gathered at the central Georgia community of Indian Springs to meet with Georgia government representatives. They negotiated at a tavern owned by William McIntosh, one of the five great chiefs of the Creek nation. McIntosh, whose father was a Scot and mother a Creek, was chief of the village of Kawita on the Alabama side of the river, not far from Fort Benning's boundaries.
McIntosh was a distinguished warrior, but his choice of foes did not endear him to some Native Americans. He had fought beside Andrew Jackson in the 1814 Battle of Horseshoe Bend against the Upper Creeks, so there was probably already mistrust between him and some of the Creeks. McIntosh had also fought with American forces against the Seminoles in Florida
More damaging to his reputation was the rumor that he was susceptible to
being bribed by white officials. He was also suspect because he maintained cozy relations with the Georgia governor, George McIntosh Troup, his first cousin.
McIntosh signed his own death warrant when he put his name on the Second Treaty of Indian Springs on May 1, 1825, surrendering all remaining claims the Creeks had to Georgia land. The treaty relinquished Native American rights to land from the Flint River to the Chattahoochee River, including the area now occupied by Fort Benning and the city of Columbus. Reportedly, McIntosh accepted thousands of dollars in return for his signature. Outraged Upper Creek leaders angrily withdrew from the negotiations, branding McIntosh a traitor and the treaty a fraud.
The Creek council had earlier decreed that anyone who sold Creek lands without unanimous consent from the council would be sentenced to death. McIntosh knew he was in danger and sought protection from Georgia officials. No one, however, could save him from the fury of his kinsmen.
Soon after the signing of the detested treaty, Upper Creek warriors invaded McIntosh's plantation, near present day Carrollton, Georgia. They set his house on fire, and when McIntosh ran from the blaze, shot and stabbed him to death.
Violence spread as more settlers began moving onto land many Creeks still considered theirs. The Indians responded with raids on white settlements. The United States government ordered the 4th Infantry Regiment to Fort Mitchell to quell the unrest. The earlier fort had fallen into disrepair, and a new one was built.
The second Fort Mitchell was protected by wooden picket fences about 12 feet tall built in a square. Soldiers built blockhouses on two corners of the square where hiding sharpshooters could train their rifles on all approaches to the fort.
(To be continued)
#23 Thursday
Good read, very dramatuic.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#24 5 hrs ago
Thanks for s well thought piece, you have made many points of truth here.
