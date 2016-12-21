Compassionate judge gives suspect bel...

Compassionate judge gives suspect belated Christmas gift after sistera s poignant plea

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus man received a belated Christmas gift Monday in Recorder's Court after the compassionate judge heard a poignant plea from the suspect's sister. Franklin Barnes, 54, was arrested Saturday afternoon and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Muscogee County for a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hogbottom music festival for House of Heroes 3 min George John 25
Fatal car accident in Smiths Station (Aug '15) 7 min George John 43
Comedy Night at The Estate 9 min George John 2
Carson McCullers news 10 min George John 12
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 11 min George John 22
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 12 min George John 3,213
News Pansy Partners 13 min George John 24
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC