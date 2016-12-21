Columbus teen was killed during gunfight at known drug home, police say
The 19-year-old who died Wednesday night in a 10th Street shooting was killed during a gunfight at an apartment where drugs are often distributed, Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said Friday night in a news release.
