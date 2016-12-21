Columbus police searching for missing 57-year-old man
The Columbus Police Department's Special Victims Unit issued an alert Friday night in search of Shelton Johnson, a 57-year-old man who was reported missing. Originally from Tifton, Ga., Johnson is a black 5-foot-11-inch tall man with brown eyes and black hair who came to Columbus in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,289
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|42
|DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,361
|Local literary history in 2017 Big Read
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Old Martin Theatre, Columbus GA (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|23
|Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|25
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC