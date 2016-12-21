Columbus police searching for missing...

Columbus police searching for missing 57-year-old man

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Columbus Police Department's Special Victims Unit issued an alert Friday night in search of Shelton Johnson, a 57-year-old man who was reported missing. Originally from Tifton, Ga., Johnson is a black 5-foot-11-inch tall man with brown eyes and black hair who came to Columbus in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,289
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 42
News DJ Roonie G having a New Yeara s Eve party at T... 2 hr Will Dockery 1
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 7 hr Will Dockery 3,361
News Local literary history in 2017 Big Read 7 hr Will Dockery 1
Old Martin Theatre, Columbus GA (Mar '14) 7 hr Will Dockery 23
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 14 hr Jimmy the Greek 25
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,876

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC