Columbus police searching for missing 46-year-old man

Antonio Lewis was last seen in the 6000 block of Walters Loop in his tan 2014 GMC Yukon, according to a news release from the police department on Tuesday. The SUV has a Georgia tag that reads DZQ995, disabled veterans license plate and Legacy sticker on the back of vehicle.

