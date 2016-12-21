Columbus police searching for missing 46-year-old man
Antonio Lewis was last seen in the 6000 block of Walters Loop in his tan 2014 GMC Yukon, according to a news release from the police department on Tuesday. The SUV has a Georgia tag that reads DZQ995, disabled veterans license plate and Legacy sticker on the back of vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal car accident in Smiths Station (Aug '15)
|41 min
|Haystack Calhoun
|49
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|43 min
|Haystack Calhoun
|3,219
|Open Mic Karaoke on Broadway
|49 min
|Harry Haskell
|2
|No Serenity Poem
|1 hr
|Brian Mallard
|4
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Search Services
|6
|Can we add Henry Conley....
|2 hr
|Larry Hardy
|1
|What will 2017 hold for downtown Columbus redev...
|2 hr
|Laural and Hardy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC