Columbus police searching for missing...

Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Faith Dantzler walked away from Kendrick High School on Dec. 9 and has not returned to her home since, according to a news release Friday night. If you know of Faith's current whereabouts, call 911 or Columbus police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 2 hr Will Dockery 3,361
News Local literary history in 2017 Big Read 2 hr Will Dockery 1
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 39
Old Martin Theatre, Columbus GA (Mar '14) 3 hr Will Dockery 23
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Will Dockery 3,285
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 9 hr Jimmy the Greek 25
News House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016 9 hr Jimmy the Greek 59
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC