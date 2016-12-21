Columbus man charged with DUI in wreck that killed teacher week before wedding
One of three drivers involved in the Oct. 16 Columbus wreck on Interstate 185 that killed a 24-year-old LaGrange teacher a week before her wedding had a blood alcohol content level of .126 following the incident, according to a testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Deondre Hubbard, who police identified as the 20-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze , pleaded not guilty to one count each of DUI, vehicular homicide driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, driving with a revoked or suspended license and no proof of insurance no state tag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson McCullers news
|58 min
|The Young Turk
|15
|Quoting Josh Green on the Local Music scene (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Bruiser Brody
|50
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Uncle George
|3,254
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Uncle George
|15
|Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t...
|2 hr
|Uncle George
|1
|Anti-cyberbullying show coming to Columbus this...
|2 hr
|Uncle George
|48
|Happy Almost New Year
|2 hr
|Uncle George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC