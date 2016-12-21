Columbus man charged with DUI in wreck that killed teacher week before wedding

One of three drivers involved in the Oct. 16 Columbus wreck on Interstate 185 that killed a 24-year-old LaGrange teacher a week before her wedding had a blood alcohol content level of .126 following the incident, according to a testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Deondre Hubbard, who police identified as the 20-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze , pleaded not guilty to one count each of DUI, vehicular homicide driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, driving with a revoked or suspended license and no proof of insurance no state tag.

