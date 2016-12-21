Columbus man charged with DUI in wrec...

Columbus man charged with DUI in wreck that killed teacher week before wedding

One of three drivers involved in the Oct. 16 Columbus wreck on Interstate 185 that killed a 24-year-old LaGrange teacher a week before her wedding had a blood alcohol content level of .126 following the incident, according to a testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Deondre Hubbard, who police identified as the 20-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze , pleaded not guilty to one count each of DUI, vehicular homicide driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, driving with a revoked or suspended license and no proof of insurance no state tag.

