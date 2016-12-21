There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Columbus company sets date for release of a Sgt. Stubbya hero dog film. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Those who've been following news of the animated film, "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero," know that it is being targeted for a 2018 release date in movie theaters across the United States.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.