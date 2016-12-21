Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at the Capitol
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at the Capitol.
Criminal justice remains a growing concern across the nation due to a overcrowded prison system costing taxpayers billions of dollars. And let's not forget the human toll of millions of lives ruined because of drug offenses and the criminalization of mental illness.
#2 5 hrs ago
Being an ex con myself, I sympathise.
Since: Nov 16
1,168
#4 2 hrs ago
It's about time. I hope it does some good.
