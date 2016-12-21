Columbus activists prepare for Justic...

Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at the Capitol

There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at the Capitol. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Criminal justice remains a growing concern across the nation due to a overcrowded prison system costing taxpayers billions of dollars. And let's not forget the human toll of millions of lives ruined because of drug offenses and the criminalization of mental illness.

Uncle George

Columbus, GA

#2 5 hrs ago
Being an ex con myself, I sympathise.
Medic_5922

Since: Nov 16

1,168

New York, NY

#4 2 hrs ago
It's about time. I hope it does some good.
Columbus, GA

