There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Cantus Christmas concert to feature harpist, new compositions. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

This year, Cantus Christmas will feature 26 singers performing a combination of classical masterpieces and audience carols. Bullock is thrilled to have a harp on stage with the ensemble.

Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

#1 Monday Dec 19
Another unique entry in our local music scene.
Wilfred

Columbus, GA

#2 Monday Dec 19
This proves that the scene in regards to music is positive.
