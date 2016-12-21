2 shot at Parkwood Mobile Home Park in Columbus
CPD confirmed that two people were shot outside a mobile home at Parkwood Mobile Home Park, located at 527 Farr Road just before 6 p.m. Police do not know the condition of the victims or what led to the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|42
|The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu...
|1 hr
|Elmer Gantry
|15
|What will 2017 hold for downtown Columbus redev...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|6
|Open Mic on Broadway
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|17
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,229
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,344
|Review: Around the Clock Cleaning (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Annoyed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC