2 shot at Parkwood Mobile Home Park i...

2 shot at Parkwood Mobile Home Park in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

CPD confirmed that two people were shot outside a mobile home at Parkwood Mobile Home Park, located at 527 Farr Road just before 6 p.m. Police do not know the condition of the victims or what led to the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016 1 hr Will Dockery 42
News The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... 1 hr Elmer Gantry 15
News What will 2017 hold for downtown Columbus redev... 1 hr Will Dockery 6
Open Mic on Broadway 1 hr Will Dockery 17
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,229
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,344
Review: Around the Clock Cleaning (Sep '15) 2 hr Annoyed 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC