Shelby County inmate escapes from a work release center in Columbiana
The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting that a Shelby County inmate escaped a work release program early Saturday morning. 33-year-old Christopher Mendez Davis, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the Childersburg Work Release Center for a first-degree robbery committed in 2011, escaped an assigned job location in Columbiana, Alabama around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
