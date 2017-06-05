Shelby County inmate escapes from a work release center in Columbiana

The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting that a Shelby County inmate escaped a work release program early Saturday morning. 33-year-old Christopher Mendez Davis, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the Childersburg Work Release Center for a first-degree robbery committed in 2011, escaped an assigned job location in Columbiana, Alabama around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

