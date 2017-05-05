Authorities: Woman faked cancer in on...

Authorities: Woman faked cancer in online scheme

May 5, 2017

This undated booking photograph released by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Columbiana, Ala., shows Jennifer Flynn Cataldo, of Sterrett, Ala. The state attorney general's office said the woman is charged with theft by deception for allegedly portraying herself as a cancer patient in online fundraising campaigns that took in more than $38,000.

