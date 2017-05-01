Robert Bentley's hometown has no plans to remove his name from its signs: 'Why would we?"
Columbiana Mayor Stancil Handley said the city has no plans to remove its signs honoring former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. Visitors to Columbiana are greeted with signs proudly proclaiming the county seat of Shelby County as the "Hometown of Governor Robert Bentley."
