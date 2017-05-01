Robert Bentley's hometown has no plan...

Robert Bentley's hometown has no plans to remove his name from its signs: 'Why would we?"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Alabama Live

Columbiana Mayor Stancil Handley said the city has no plans to remove its signs honoring former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. Visitors to Columbiana are greeted with signs proudly proclaiming the county seat of Shelby County as the "Hometown of Governor Robert Bentley."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Goodsell? Apr 13 ladyoftheplains 1
New Shelby County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Meme 3
Review: Oak Mountain Hobbies (Dec '11) Dec '16 Omh 9
Susan Connell (Feb '09) Dec '16 Liz 83
Cheating? (Apr '16) Nov '16 mainman 3
Hannah Cullpepper Nov '16 mainman 3
News Legislators uncertain of Trump's impact on Alabama Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Columbiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbiana Forum Now

Columbiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbiana, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC