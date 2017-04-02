Pedestrian struck, killed in Shelby County
Joel Wayne Roberson, 54, of Columbiana was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car while he crossed the roadway on Shelby County 47, four miles south of Columbiana. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
