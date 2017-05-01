Man charged after lying about Chinese...

Man charged after lying about Chinese hormone shipments

Wednesday Apr 12

Federal prosecutors have charged a former medical product distributor with making a false statement to the federal government regarding hormone shipments. The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 45-year-old Alfred Lamoureux Jr. of Columbiana, Alabama, falsely told a postal inspector he was awaiting packages containing cosmetics for his wife in May 2016.

Columbiana, AL

