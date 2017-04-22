Crash at highway in Shelby County lea...

Crash at highway in Shelby County leave 2 dead

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Trussville Tribune

Two are dead following a crash that occurred on early Friday morning at Alabama Highway 145, eight miles south from Columbiana. Ryan Heath Harris, 30, and Carolyn Tucker, 70, were killed when the Chevrolet Tucker was driving collided with a Kenworth Tractor Trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matthew Goodsell? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
New Shelby County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 Meme 3
Review: Oak Mountain Hobbies (Dec '11) Dec '16 Omh 9
Susan Connell (Feb '09) Dec '16 Liz 83
Cheating? (Apr '16) Nov '16 mainman 3
Hannah Cullpepper Nov '16 mainman 3
News Legislators uncertain of Trump's impact on Alabama (Nov '16) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Columbiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbiana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Shelby County was issued at May 14 at 2:25PM CDT

Columbiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbiana, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC