Crash at highway in Shelby County leave 2 dead
Two are dead following a crash that occurred on early Friday morning at Alabama Highway 145, eight miles south from Columbiana. Ryan Heath Harris, 30, and Carolyn Tucker, 70, were killed when the Chevrolet Tucker was driving collided with a Kenworth Tractor Trailer.
