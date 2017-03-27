Shelby County still fuels growth in Birmingham metro, JeffCo sees small drop
The commute into the city won't be getting any quicker, as Shelby County continues to be one of the fastest-growing counties in the state behind only Baldwin , Madison and Lee. Recently released Census data shows Shelby County's population grew by another 2,095 residents or 1 percent from 2015 to 2016.
Columbiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shelby County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Meme
|3
|Review: Oak Mountain Hobbies (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Omh
|9
|Susan Connell (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Liz
|83
|Cheating? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|mainman
|3
|Hannah Cullpepper
|Nov '16
|mainman
|3
|Legislators uncertain of Trump's impact on Alabama
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Alabama Vota: Advocates make last-minute push t...
|Oct '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|3
