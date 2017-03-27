Shelby County still fuels growth in B...

Shelby County still fuels growth in Birmingham metro, JeffCo sees small drop

The commute into the city won't be getting any quicker, as Shelby County continues to be one of the fastest-growing counties in the state behind only Baldwin , Madison and Lee. Recently released Census data shows Shelby County's population grew by another 2,095 residents or 1 percent from 2015 to 2016.

