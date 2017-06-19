Taiwanese Canadian leader describes election of three B.C. MLAs as historic milestone
While most British Columbians were gripped on election night by the seesaw battle between the New Democrats and the B.C. Liberals, there was jubilation in the province's community of Taiwanese expatriates. That's because for the first time in B.C. history, not one but three candidates of Taiwanese heritage were elected to the legislature.
