Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July
A trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. According to court documents, the federal trial is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cell Phone Etiquette - Practically non-existent (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|zerocool
|6
|Just how high will Chapel Hill taxes be after t... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|Puzzled
|13
|Lewisburg is a corrupt sh_thole town
|13 hr
|Impeach Trump
|33
|shooting in lewisburg
|17 hr
|Judge Judy
|11
|Cry Babies
|Mon
|Greatful parent
|4
|Kurt440 pof
|Mon
|Ralph Rhodes the...
|2
|Cats
|Jun 5
|thereturn of some...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC