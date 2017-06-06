Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin ...

Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl. According to court documents, the federal trial is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Nashville.

