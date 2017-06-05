Academy Park holds ribbon cutting for Enrichment Center, Performing Arts Center
After almost 15 years of envisioning, planning, developing and "a lot of fingers" making that pie, Academy Park on Columbia Avenue has become gathering place for the community, said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. Mayor Anderson spoke during a ribbon cutting Saturday for the two newest facilities in Academy Park, the Enrichment Center and Performing Arts Center.
