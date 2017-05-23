Woman missing in Columbia after leavi...

Woman missing in Columbia after leaving daughter's house

Tuesday May 23

Police say Sabrena Ann Harrington was last seen on May 8 as she left her daughter's house on foot. Harrington is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

