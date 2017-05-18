Tad Cummins indicted on 2 charges by federal grand jury
The 50-year-old former Maury County teacher was indicted for transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice. Cummins was initially charged on April 20, 2017 after he was found in Cecilville, California, with his 15-year-old former student.
