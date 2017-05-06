Maury County deputy dies after single-vehicle crash in Columbia
Officials said it appears Tennyson was traveling westbound on the road when he lost control and went down a 35-foot embankment. "We treat all crashes serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|12 hr
|Ni NaNa
|15
|Corruption In Tennessee (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|Jack
|146
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Mon
|Return of some jerk
|16
|Lewisburg Growth
|Mon
|Return of some jerk
|12
|Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Bumpo
|16
|Children Chained To Beds In Lewisburg (Mar '15)
|May 6
|Her man
|21
|Teacher messing around with girls in Cornersville
|May 6
|Grandma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC