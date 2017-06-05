Locklar, Headley wed

Locklar, Headley wed

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Williamson Herald

Haley Jordan Locklar and Gregory Matthew Headley were united in marriage on April 8th at Meadowcreek Farms in Toney, Alabama. Reverend Don Wahlman officiated the ceremony and violinist Winslow Davis provided the music.

