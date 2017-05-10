Kidnapped teen 'in love' with teacher, 50
The teen was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert after Cummins abducted her from Columbia, Tennessee for 39 days. Photo / TBI handout Amber alert teen Elizabeth Thomas is in rehab and refusing to return home to her family, claiming she's ''in love'' with her schoolteacher abductor who kidnapped her for 39 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher messing around with girls in Cornersville
|4 hr
|Indeed
|2
|Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ...
|7 hr
|cameltoe watcher
|2
|talking about who's snitching ni nana
|9 hr
|thereturn of some...
|5
|Review: RCS Automotive (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Rick
|6
|Children Chained To Beds In Lewisburg (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jniele
|22
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|May 10
|just me
|22
|Corruption In Tennessee (Aug '14)
|May 9
|Jack
|146
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC