Judge Denies Accused Tennessee Kidnapper's Request for Release

Friday May 12

A 50-year-old former Tennessee schoolteacher accused of kidnapping one of his high school students will remain behind bars after a federal judge on Friday found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes denied Tad Cummins's request for pre-trial release in a hearing in Nashville.

