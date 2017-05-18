Judge denies accused Tennessee kidnapper's request for release
A 50-year-old former Tennessee schoolteacher accused of kidnapping one of his high school students will remain behind bars after a federal judge on Friday found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes denied Tad Cummins's request for pre-trial release in a hearing in Nashville.
