Federal Agent Rules Tad Cummins A Flight Risk

Friday May 12

A special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation testified in court Friday during a hearing for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student. A judge deemed the 50-year-old a flight risk, ordering he remain in custody until his upcoming trial, a date for which has yet to be set.

