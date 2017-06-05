Ex-Tennessee teacher indicted on two ...

Ex-Tennessee teacher indicted on two charges in suspected abduction

Thursday May 18

A former Tennessee school teacher accused of abducting a 15-year-old student in a cross-country journey that ended with his arrest in California was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on two felony counts. Tad Cummins, 50, was charged with obstruction of justice and transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville.

