Ex-teacher to return to Tenn. to face kidnapping charges
But instead of going to the beach, police said he picked up the student in Columbia, Tennessee, in his wife's auto on the morning of March 13 and headed west. The former teacher and youth pastor was charged with one federal count of transportation of a minor across state lines for the objective of criminal sexual intercourse, said Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|18 hr
|Ni NaNa
|15
|Corruption In Tennessee (Aug '14)
|20 hr
|Jack
|146
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Mon
|Return of some jerk
|16
|Lewisburg Growth
|Mon
|Return of some jerk
|12
|Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15)
|May 7
|Bumpo
|16
|Children Chained To Beds In Lewisburg (Mar '15)
|May 6
|Her man
|21
|Teacher messing around with girls in Cornersville
|May 6
|Grandma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC