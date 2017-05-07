Ex-teacher to return to Tenn. to face...

Ex-teacher to return to Tenn. to face kidnapping charges

Sunday May 7 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

But instead of going to the beach, police said he picked up the student in Columbia, Tennessee, in his wife's auto on the morning of March 13 and headed west. The former teacher and youth pastor was charged with one federal count of transportation of a minor across state lines for the objective of criminal sexual intercourse, said Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Columbia, TN

