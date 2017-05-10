Crime 59 mins ago 10:43 a.m.Tad Cummins to appear in federal court in Nashville today

Tad Cummins, the 50-year-old man charged in the kidnapping of a 15-year-old Middle Tennessee girl, is set to appear in court in Nashville on Tuesday, authorities said. A hearing in the former Maury County high school teacher's case is set for 2 p.m. , a U.S. Marshal spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.