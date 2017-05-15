City drills down on date for Columbia widening project; Biz owners against roundabouts
City of Franklin Director of Engineering Paul Holzen "drilled down into the data" during a presentation at a Town Hall meeting regarding the Columbia Avenue widening project, which is nearing the end of an 18-month planning phase. Holzen delivered a 20-page presentation at City Hall in front of a crowd of business owners who have brick and mortar businesses located down Columbia Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diane Mead--does anyone know this woman?
|6 hr
|SheTriedToGoAfter...
|3
|Landfill (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Someone
|5
|New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case
|10 hr
|Openminded1
|2
|Lewisburg is a corrupt sh_thole town
|12 hr
|LeftTheDumpYearsAgo
|16
|talking about who's snitching ni nana
|16 hr
|Cmpunk316
|8
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|Tue
|Fred Z
|13
|are you thankful to live in marshall county? (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Cmpunk316
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC