38 days: Inside the hunt for Elizabet...

38 days: Inside the hunt for Elizabeth Thomas

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: USA Today

Authorities sifted through about 1,500 tips before the Tennessee teen and her former teacher were located in northern California on April 20, 2017. 38 days: Inside the hunt for Elizabeth Thomas Authorities sifted through about 1,500 tips before the Tennessee teen and her former teacher were located in northern California on April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch... 5 hr HotPocket 8
Elizabeth Thomas family Sat ThomasA 21
Removed threads Sat Chef Boy Hardy 28
Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison Sat Long Legged Mack ... 15
Can you blame Tad? really? Fri watching 10
News Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ... Apr 28 The truth 1
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years Apr 28 Yeags 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC