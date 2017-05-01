38 days: Inside the hunt for Elizabeth Thomas
Authorities sifted through about 1,500 tips before the Tennessee teen and her former teacher were located in northern California on April 20, 2017. 38 days: Inside the hunt for Elizabeth Thomas Authorities sifted through about 1,500 tips before the Tennessee teen and her former teacher were located in northern California on April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|5 hr
|HotPocket
|8
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|Sat
|ThomasA
|21
|Removed threads
|Sat
|Chef Boy Hardy
|28
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Sat
|Long Legged Mack ...
|15
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|Fri
|watching
|10
|Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ...
|Apr 28
|The truth
|1
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|Apr 28
|Yeags
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC