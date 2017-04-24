Trump blames Flynn's vetting on Obama administration
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the National Rifle Association Leadership Conference, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Atlanta. President Donald Trump says his administration shouldn't be held responsible for the vetting of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, laying the blame instead at the feet of his predecessor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hopwood
|35 min
|Tompkins4311
|3
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|3 hr
|Yeags
|3
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|8 hr
|Citizen Retorter
|9
|wat about bill haywood (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|The fix
|45
|Life Care EMT
|9 hr
|Billy Jones
|2
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|14 hr
|PassinThru__
|18
|Oakland AGAIN?!?!
|17 hr
|hawkeye
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC