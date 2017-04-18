Three Cornwall Catholic schools proposed for closure

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario staff is proposing to close three cornwall schools in their final Pupil Accommodation Review report to their trustees for their May 2 meeting. The report proposes that Immaculate Conception Catholic School, St. Columban's Catholic School and Sacred Heart Catholic school all be closed between June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

