Thirty-eight days: Inside the hunt for Elizabeth Thomas
Authorities sifted through roughly 1,500 tips, which led them across the nation in the manhunt for kidnapping suspect Tad Cummins.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Children Chained To Beds In Lewisburg (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Her man
|21
|Teacher messing around with girls in Cornersville
|17 hr
|Grandma
|1
|The threads, they are a dissappearing!
|May 4
|Indeed
|7
|Billy Go Boy (Aug '14)
|May 4
|Martha Washington
|8
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|May 4
|Grimy Phoxx
|2
|Lewisburg police officers
|May 3
|WTF
|34
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|May 3
|Fucktardsbware
|13
