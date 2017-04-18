The Pool To Make Chattanooga Debut At Tubman Site On Friday Night
The Pool is an interactive light project created by sculpture artist Jen Lewin. Made up of 40,000 LEDs on 106 computer-powered three-foot discs arranged in concentric circles, the piece activates when someone steps on the pads, setting in motion colored light effects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Removed threads
|7 hr
|thereturn of some...
|12
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Krogers closing or relocating
|14 hr
|infoman
|3
|wat about bill haywood (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|thereturn of some...
|44
|Bryon O'Brien
|17 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Tue
|guest
|13
|CalsonicKansei
|Tue
|Return of some jerk
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC