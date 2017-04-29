Tennessee Kidnap Suspect Tad Cummins Allegedly Planned to Flee US With Girl
The U.S. Attorney's Office charges Cummins began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, lied about it, stole his wife's vehicle, and took the girl to Siskyiou County in northern California. He also faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor in Tennessee.
