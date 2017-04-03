Teacher accused of kidnapping his stu...

Teacher accused of kidnapping his student, now wife wants a divorce

Monday Apr 3 Read more: WTVR Richmond

The wife of the former Tennessee teacher accused of absconding with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas wants to end her marriage of 31 years, according to court filings. Jill Cummins, who has pleaded with her husband to bring Elizabeth home, filed the documents last week, citing irreconcilable differences and alleging that Tad Cummins is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct."

