Teacher accused of kidnapping his student, now wife wants a divorce
The wife of the former Tennessee teacher accused of absconding with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas wants to end her marriage of 31 years, according to court filings. Jill Cummins, who has pleaded with her husband to bring Elizabeth home, filed the documents last week, citing irreconcilable differences and alleging that Tad Cummins is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walter & Georgia Ann Spencer
|16 hr
|Bag
|1
|Lewisburg is dead at night
|19 hr
|thereturn of some...
|6
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|23 hr
|CMSNITCHIN
|2
|Stolen property
|Wed
|Pissed
|1
|Lewisburg police officers
|Tue
|Bacon is not healthy
|22
|CalsonicKansei
|Tue
|Pro union
|4
|Lewisburg Growth
|Tue
|Lewisburg Citizen
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC