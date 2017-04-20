Tbi: TN Amber Alert teen found safe, ...

Tbi: TN Amber Alert teen found safe, teacher Tad Cummins arrested

7 hrs ago

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas is over. She has been found and safely recovered.

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,750

