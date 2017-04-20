Tad Cummins Arrested in California, E...

Tad Cummins Arrested in California, Elizabeth Thomas Recovered Safely

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Other McCain

A man accused of running away with a former student has been found and arrested. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were located in Northern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Removed threads 1 hr Really 9
Krogers closing or relocating 1 hr infoman 3
wat about bill haywood (Sep '10) 3 hr thereturn of some... 44
Elizabeth Thomas family 3 hr Texas 1
Bryon O'Brien 5 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur... Tue guest 13
CalsonicKansei Tue Return of some jerk 11
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC