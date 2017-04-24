Spring Hill Police Officer in stable condition after altercation

Spring Hill E-911 Dispatch received a call at 6:25 p.m. Thursday night concerning a reckless driver on Main Street last seen heading toward The Crossings shopping center in a silver Nissan SUV. A Spring Hill Police Department Officer responded to The Crossings and located a vehicle matching the BOLO description in the Mattress Inn parking lot at 6:32 p.m. The officer made contact with the suspect and ran the vehicle license plate.

