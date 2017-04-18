Sister of Amber Alert teacher, Tad Cummins, speaks out

Marking her territory! Amber Heard, 31, and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, 45, CONFIRM their relationship, sharing a picture of them with her lipstick on his cheek after they were spotted ziplining Sean Hannity is forced to deny he sexually harassed a former Fox News contributor who claims the prime time host made 'advances' at her and invited her back to his hotel room Mother of South Carolina 'serial killer' Todd Kohlhepp is found dead in her home aged 70, five months after her son 'confessed' to murdering seven people 'I couldn't see or breathe': Sheryl Sandberg reveals in new memoir that her family was so crushed by her husband's sudden death that their children collapsed at his funeral Revealed: The one thing you should NEVER say when you're chatting up a man Arizona seventh grade teacher, 26, 'performed sex acts on herself while video chatting with her male student, 13, and let him ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.