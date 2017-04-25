Records: Teacher accused of abducting student planned to go to Mexico Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were found in northern California after nearly six weeks on the run. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2q1AFrV The search for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl ended Thursday after she was located in northern California, authorities said.

