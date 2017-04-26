Recently found teen's father files for divorce, seeks restraining order
Recently found teen's father files for divorce, seeks restraining order The mother of the Elizabeth Thomas who was missing was indicted in 2016 on charges she abused her children. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/26/found-tennessee-teen-elizabeth-thomas-father-files-divorce/306785001/ The search for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl ended Thursday after she was located in northern California, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|21
|Removed threads
|19 hr
|Chef Boy Hardy
|28
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|21 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|15
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|Fri
|watching
|10
|Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ...
|Fri
|The truth
|1
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|Fri
|Yeags
|3
|wat about bill haywood (Sep '10)
|Fri
|The fix
|45
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC