Recently found teen's father files fo...

Recently found teen's father files for divorce, seeks restraining order

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: USA Today

Recently found teen's father files for divorce, seeks restraining order The mother of the Elizabeth Thomas who was missing was indicted in 2016 on charges she abused her children. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/04/26/found-tennessee-teen-elizabeth-thomas-father-files-divorce/306785001/ The search for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl ended Thursday after she was located in northern California, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Thomas family 10 hr ThomasA 21
Removed threads 19 hr Chef Boy Hardy 28
Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison 21 hr Long Legged Mack ... 15
Can you blame Tad? really? Fri watching 10
News Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ... Fri The truth 1
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years Fri Yeags 3
wat about bill haywood (Sep '10) Fri The fix 45
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC